The Stanley Hotel in Colorado is famous for inspiring Stephen King's horror classic "The Shining."

ESTES PARK, Colo. — The historic hotel made famous by “The Shining” will be known to hundreds of firefighters for something decidedly less spooky.

The Stanley Hotel said it is putting up 380 firefighters who are helping to battle the East Troublesome Fire, which has caused hundreds of evacuations in Estes Park and closed Rocky Mountain National Park to the public.

Some of those firefighters were from Denver and Aurora Fire. In a tweet, the Denver Fire Department said its crews were treated to a dinner on Thursday night.

Denver Fire Department & the Aurora Fire Department Wildland Firefighting crews were treated to a wonderful dinner by the Stanley Hotel. The Stanley is taking care of close to 330 Firefighters during their efforts to control the Troublesome Fire.

The Stanley Hotel shared a video on Facebook of firefighters congregating in its lobby.

For what it’s worth, according to Google’s hotel booking tool, a room at the Stanley for Sunday night would cost $299 a night to the general public.

The East Troublesome Fire grew by more than 100,000 acres from Wednesday to Thursday, and is now straddling both sides of the Continental Divide at 170,163 acres. It is the second largest fire in Colorado history, behind the nearby Cameron Peak Fire, which is now more than 206,000 acres.

Estes Park, the home of the Stanley Hotel, is closed to all incoming traffic. Roads are open to evacuees.

The 142-room Stanley Hotel built in 1909. Part of its fame comes from horror legend Stephen King, who said he was inspired to write “The Shining” after staying there near the end of the season, when they were the only guests.