LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During the Monday afternoon press conference, Dr. Nate Smith with the Arkansas Department of Health has ordered salons, barbershops and tattoo shops close their doors in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in Arkansas.

This came after Governor Hutchinson spoke extensively on the revenue loss from businesses closing and slowing due to the social distancing guidelines and the newly announced pushback of the state tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15.

Hutchinson has already ordered all restaurants to resort to to-go and delivery only until further notice.

The directive goes out today but will go in effect tomorrow. Officials say the idea is that customers are in close proximity in these businesses and to attempt to limit the spread of the illness.

There will be more specific guidelines soon.

Five individuals have met the criteria for recovery here in the state. Between March 22 and March 23, there was an increase of 9 positive COVID-19 cases, which has been the smallest increase in the last few days.

Over 1,000 tests have been administered in the state.

Key facts to know about coronavirus in Arkansas as of March 23:

174 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

1,080 total tests

906 negative test results

All public schools are closed until April 17

All restaurants and bars are directed to operate under carry-out and to-go options only "until further notice."

WATCH PRESSER FROM MARCH 23 HERE:

