The Arkansas Ready for Business grant program that was announced by Gov. Hutchinson on Wednesday, April 29, and then later closed within the hour after going beyond the limit of the program, will reopen on Tuesday (May 5) and Wednesday (May 6).

The $55 million grant program will be open to all industry sectors, with $1 thousand per full-time employee and a $100 thousand cap per company.

Hutchinson said that the original $15 million state-administered fund to help Arkansas small businesses reopen took applications "prematurely."

