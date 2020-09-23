John McLeod is charged with two counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper is accused of raping a teenager in Champaign County.

John McLeod is charged with two counts of rape, two counts of sexual battery and one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, according to Champaign County Municipal Court records.

Records show McLeod is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in June after he offered her alcohol and Vyvanese, a drug used to treat ADHD and binge-eating disorders, at an address in Champaign County.

The alleged victim is known to McLeod.

OSHP said in a statement, "The allegations against Mr. McLeod do not reflect the values of this agency. He is currently on leave without pay pending the outcome of the investigation."

The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.

McLeod lives in Union County, according to court records, and OSHP said he is currently assigned to the Springfield patrol post.