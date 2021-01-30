Former THV11 host Steve Stephens passes away at 90

Steve Stephens, who hosted Steve's Show on THV11 in the 60s, has passed away at the age of 90 due to his battle with cancer.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Steve Stephens, an Arkansas icon of early television, passed away Saturday night due to his battle with cancer.

Stephens was most known for Steve's Show, a live dance show that aired on THV11 from 1957 to 1964 that allowed the teenagers of Little Rock to show off their moves and have fun.

The former host and weatherman was from Newport, Arkansas and served with the United States Marine Corps. He got his start in entertainment after his friends said he had a "radio voice."

Stephens came to the studios of Channel 11 with Sonny Burgess and the Pacers as a guest and that's where he met Jack Bomar. After their meeting, Stephens came back and auditioned and he got the job.

He eventually ended up hosting the Steve's Show, which had guests like Johnny Cash come on as teenagers danced to the music.

"It was a great time of life," Stephens told us in 2017, reflecting on his career at Channel 11. "It was just a peaceful time, kind of a Norman Rockwell time, really."