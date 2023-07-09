Storm impacts Little Rock businesses still recovering from tornado

Little Rock businesses were again caught in the line of fire on Wednesday as strong winds caused more damage to those still trying to recover from the March tornado.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Business owners in Breckenridge Village continue to push through the storm despite several setbacks from Wednesday's storm and the March 31 tornado.

"It may not look like we're in business because the sign isn't up," Little Rock Piano General Manager Don Nichols said. "But we're here."

A village of unmovable people with unwavering faith is keeping hope and their business doors alive after the storm left damage behind.

"We started seeing things blow over and flying through the air," Nichols said. "I looked out and saw a big piece of sheet metal banging against my truck... you didn't want to go out in it."

For the past seven months, business owners and general managers, like Nichols, have been through a lot in Breckenridge Village—first the tornado in March and now a storm bringing 70 to 80 miles per hour winds.

"All the new roofing they just installed is now gone," Looney Bin Comedy Club owner Wayne Iburg Jr. said. "There are multiple holes in my roof."

Iburg said the best thing people can do is support the humor that keeps giving during these challenging times.

"That ticket is going to help us stay afloat and get through this process while we get everything put back together to where we can go back to having sold-out shows," Iburg said.

Travis Hester, the president of Eat My Catfish, said that Wednesday's storm caused a setback in construction, but their community is strong.

"That'll be important to the area as it recovers," Hester said.

For the businesses in Breckenridge Village, their backbone is strong and they won't be pushed out of the community they love so much.