Ruben Studdard, Clay Aiken bring tour to North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — 2003 American Idol finalists Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken are bringing their Twenty the Tour: Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken Together to North Little Rock.

Studdard and Aiken will perform together as part of the CHARTS LIVE 2023-24 performing arts series at the University of Arkansas – Pulaski Technical College on Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Officials said the tour highlights music that made Studdard and Aiken "American Idol favorites and household names," including Aiken's rendition of "Bridge over Trouble Water," and Studdard's "Sorry."

In 2003, 38 million viewers watched Studdard and Aiken battle it out to become the winner of American Idol. The two artists have combined to record 12 albums, selling more than eight million albums worldwide.