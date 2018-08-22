A new study has placed Arkansas as one of the most sexist state in the United States, according to a study done by economists at three different universities.

The Washington Post reported the findings by economists at Northwestern University, National University Singapore, and the University of Chicago, which looked at how "reported sexism in the population affects American women."

"We argue that background sexism affects outcomes through the influence of previously internalized norms, and that estimated associations regarding specific percentiles and male versus female sexism suggest that residential sexism affects labor market outcomes through prejudice-based discrimination by men, and non-labor market outcomes through the influence of current norms of other women," the abstract of the study stated.

The study defined sexism in a market in three different ways: "that women's capacities are inferior to men's; that the family unit is hurt when women focus on activities outside the home; or that men and women should occupy specific, distinct roles in society."

"Sexism is highest in the Southeast and least extreme in New England and the West," the study said.

In order to gauge the level of sexism in different states, the study used data gathered through the General Society Survey (GSS). The study says that the GSS has asked people the opinions on women's role in society.

