No bones about it: Study session looks at Fort Smith dog park relocation

Dog owners are hoping for some paw-sitive news about a possible new dog park in Fort Smith.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Last fall, it was announced that the Fort Smith Dog Park would be closing their gates to make way for a runway expansion project.

“I miss it terribly and I am very impatient for it to open up,” says Jacky Fleming a dog owner.

However, a Tuesday night study session in Fort Smith could help pave the way for the first steps at opening a new dog park in Fort Chaffee.

New renderings were released giving dog owners a peek at what the new park could have in store. The park is expected to be roughly 24 acres along Fort Chaffee Boulevard and includes a wading pool, doggie playground, agility course, places to take pictures of furry friends, but one of the biggest perks, bathrooms for humans.

“The park itself is so much more elaborate than the previous one,” said Robyn Dawson, Fort Smith Board of Directors, At-Large Position 5. “It’s going to be better than anything that you’ve seen here in the past.”

Fleming says she and her Great Pyrenees, Pearl are excited for what the study session brings to the table and anxiously awaiting a final vote at the next board meeting on July 12th.

“I don’t need much, I just need a place for my giant dogs to socialize and run around,” said Fleming.

Fleming was one of many dog owners who voiced concern at previous board meetings and urged the board of directors to quickly look into relocating the park.

“Really, the community coming and advocating did help spur our thinking to more sooner than later,” said Dawson.

Dawson went on to tell 5NEWS that in her opinion, she feels like the other board members are on-board with going forward with the project. The study session will provide them with more information on funding and a timeline for the construction and opening of the park.

If approved during the July 12th meeting, it is anticipated the park will open in multiple phases. At that time, there might be an indication on when the first phase will be complete, giving dog-lovers a new place to let their precious pooches run around once again

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.