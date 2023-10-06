New Miss Arkansas 2023 crowned

25-year-old Cori Keller of Gentry is the new Miss Arkansas 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Cori Keller, 25, of Stuttgart, was crowned Miss Arkansas 2023, on Saturday, June 10, 2023, according to the Miss Arkansas website.

The Miss Arkansas Pageant was held in Little Rock for the 85th time, the site says. Keller replaces Miss Arkansas 2022, Ebony Mitchell of Conway.

Keller tap danced to the song "Workin" for her talent performance, and her platform is called "Feeding the Future", according to the site.

The website also says Keller went to Arkansas State University where she earned a degree in exercise science and a master’s degree in mass communications in 2022. It also mentions she "worked as an ESPN freelance sports commentator, an account executive for CJRW, and as a dance coach at MKDS."

Keller won $33,000 in scholarships and over $75,000 in "awards, wardrobe, transportation, and gifts," according to the site. This includes the Preliminary Evening Gown Award and the Bill Tarkington Overall Evening Gown Award given to Keller.

The list of finalists on the website is listed as:

1st runner-up: Camille Cathey of Batesville

2nd runner-up: Callie Scherrey of the River Valley

3rd runner-up: Brooke Bradford of Diamond Lakes

Brooke Bradford of Diamond Lakes 4th runner-up: Kennedy Holland of Dogwood

Miss Arkansas officials say Keller will now be representing the Natural State at the Miss America competition. This now makes two Arkansas that will compete in Miss America this year. Fort Smith Native, Madison Marsh was crowned Miss Colorado last month.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device