Stuttgart fires its police chief abruptly

Mark Duke was fired as the police chief in Stuttgart, Arkansas after 25 years with the department. The city would not comment on his firing.

STUTTGART, Ark. — The City of Stuttgart has fired their police chief this week and have not provided a reason at this time.

According the Stuttgart Police Department, former chief Mark Duke was fired. The city said it doesn't comment on "personal matters."

"We have full confidence in our police officers' abilities to serve the city during the search for a new chief of police," the city said in a statement.

Duke was promoted to police chief in March 2019 and was a part of the police force for 25 years, according to the Stuttgart Daily Leader.

In November 2020, Duke came under fire on social media for calling the results of the election into question and spreading misinformation. He later apologized to anyone "who found his post offensive."

The police department's Facebook page has reportedly been deactivated following Duke's firing.