Stuttgart High School holds balloon release memorial for student that was killed

The town of Stuttgart honored the life of a student who was killed just over a week ago with a memorial to let go of balloons— but to hold on to the memories.

STUTTGART, Ark. — The town of Stuttgart took time to honor the life of a former student who was killed just over a week ago.

On May 4th, 18-year-old Johnny Howard's body was found in a burned, stolen truck.

Stuttgart High School held a celebration on Monday, where they honored Johnny's life with a balloon release.

In his 18 years, those who knew Johnny Howard expressed that his impact on the Stuttgart community is something unforgettable.

His second cousin Tamika Harris shared, "He just loved everybody. He loved football. He loved the staff. He loved his parents and siblings. He just loved the community."

"I'd be smiling because he smiled. You know, but he was a very good kid, a very good kid," Stuttgart High Assistant Principal, Robert Tate said.

Before they released the balloons, classmates shared memories of Johnny and held on to one another.

"It was good to see everyone come together for Johnny because he was such a light just not only in our school but in our community. we miss him," classmate and friend Paige Dean said.

Johnny was a victim of growing violence in the area— friends and community members like Frankie Bledsoe explained that the violence needs to end.

"We're tired of losing our kids, the community is stepping up. We're not going to allow them to continue taking our children away from us," he added.

Now as police search for justice, Bledsoe has been doing what he can to keep kids safe through a mentorship program.

He explained that the program is meant to "kind of get a hold on the younger generation to keep them busy to keep them occupied with something to do keep them off the streets."

The high school has also been working to educate kids about ways to stay away from violence.

"So me as a black male here, I'm going to do my best to try to stop the violence here as much as I can; try to educate young kids and show them there are better things they can do and there's a better way of life for them," he shared.

All of this is being done as the community grieves and lets go of the balloons— but holds on to the memories.

"I just want everyone to stop the violence and come together to see what our kids is going through or what we can do to put the guns down," Harris said.

The Arkansas County Sheriff's Office explained how Johnny Howard's case is still under investigation. He has been the fifth Stuttgart teen killed in the last four years.

Stuttgart city officials believe some of the recent violence is connected to a group of people claiming to be a gang, they also believe the group has been recruiting teens in the Stuttgart area.

The Arkansas County Sheriff's Office also reported similar information that it is believed at this time some of the parties involved in the student's death may have ties to the same group.