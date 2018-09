MONTICELLO, Ark. (KTHV) - Monticello police officers found themselves responding to a strange call early Friday morning: a deer loose in Walmart.

At about 12:18 a.m., a deer was reported running loose in the Monticello Walmart.

In disbelief, officers asked for her to repeat that, according to MonticelloLive. Then they responded.

The officers were overheard telling dispatch, “the subject fled on foot.”

Credit: MonticelloLive reader

