FORT SMITH, Ark. (KTHV) - UPDATE: A boy that was the subject of an Amber Alert was safe with his father the whole time, police said. It is unclear why the boy's uncle said the boy was in the car.

UPDATE: The vehicle and suspect were found in Atkins. The vehicle was found at the VP/McDonald’s convenience store just off Interstate 40 in Atkins. The 14-year-old who was in the back seat is still missing, police said about noon on Friday.

Michael Brown, 14, was asleep in the backseat of a Chevy Malibu when it was stolen at 9:50 a.m. on July 27 from Sally Ann Gas Station located at 421 North Greenwood by a white male wearing a black t-shirt reading "Skills Gone Viral," Arkansas State Police said.

Brown's uncle was driving the car and went inside to pay for gas when the suspect got in the car and drove away. The suspect threw the uncle's phone out the window at the corner of 16th and Jackson in Fort Smith.

Brown is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black WWF wrestling shirt and white Nike shoes.

The suspect is 5 feet 10 inches tall. He has a tattoo on his right shoulder.

The car is a maroon Chevy Malibu four-door with the passenger side handle broken off. It has a sunroof. The suspect left with the car traveling southbound on North Greenwood.

To submit any info call Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100 or Cpl. Jeff Taylor at (479) 709-5100. You can also call 911 or email info@fortsmithpd.org.

