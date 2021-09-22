Sudden boom in Hogs gear helping local businesses overcome pandemic strain

Local businesses across Arkansas have seen an incredible uptick in Hogs gear sales after the Razorback winning streak.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Hogs are gearing up to take on A&M this weekend and they are not alone.

Hogs fans across the state are hoping to get their hand on some gear ahead of the big game, but they are having some trouble.

Local businesses have seen an incredible uptick in Hogs gear sales.

"There are no happier people than when the Hogs are winning,” said Heather Smith, the owner of Domestic Domestic, a supply store.

Neatly folding Hogs inventory and getting it on the shelves have become more time-consuming because once it's put out, it's quickly gone.



"We have a lot of foot traffic going on, and we would like to thank the Razorbacks for a lot of that,” Smith.

Smith said since the Hogs winning streak began, apparel sales have increased by 70 percent.

And the crowd uptick couldn't come at a better time as the store like so many have struggled through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"T-shirts alone aren't going to pay the bills here, but t-shirts alone are bringing people into our store. And you know, once they are in they may see a solo stove which is great for tailgating. People are already getting Christmas ideas which is fantastic. So the timing is really solid for us,” said Smith.

In West Little Rock, Dani Martin owns High Cotton Décor.

"We usually carry a pretty good amount of Razorback merchandise,” said Martin. "But definitely after the Texas win, it took off."

Her hand-made Razorback products are selling within minutes.

Martin’s business is officially licensed by the University of Arkansas to use its logo.

Now, to meet the sudden demand, she's scrambling to make more than the usual door hangers and welcome signs.

"This year we added stadium bags and tumblers— things that are good for tailgating,” said Martin.

These two businesses can agree that Hogs fans are helping them get back on their feet, but more importantly, fans are showing unity and happiness after a very tough year.

Both women said local businesses are still battling against the supply-chain issues.

So, whether you visit these stores or others, they suggest going quickly to scoop up your Hogs gear.