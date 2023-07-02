Lawsuit filed against Summit Utilities after alleged 'over-billing' of customers

A lawsuit has now been filed against Summit Utilities as the company is being accused of "price-gouging" and "substantially over-billing" their customers.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A class action lawsuit has been filed against Summit Utilities as the company is being accused of "price-gouging" and "substantially over-billing" their customers.

The lawsuit alleges that Summit Utilities, which has seen continued complaints over the past several weeks, failed to "appropriately provide utility gas service to its customers in Arkansas."

The company, which purchased assets of CenterPoint Energy back in April of 2021, was expected to bring a "seamless transition" to customers during the agreed upon 1 year transition period that it was allotted on the date of purchase.

According to the lawsuit, that agreed upon transition period expired in Dec. 2022, with several complaints following from customers shortly after.

The lawsuit claims that a number of different customers allegedly saw a huge increase in their average bill at the start of 2023 -- describing the price increase as "skyrocketing several times their normal average."

In the time since, Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin has fielded numerous calls and emails from the alleged overcharges from the company.

Griffin continued to investigate the matter and stated that Arkansans should only be charged for what they use.

"We can take some of the egregious examples and make sure that what people were being billed accurately reflects the gas usage," Griffin said in early February. "I want to see that with my own eyes."

As for Summit Utilities, the lawsuit claims that the company pinned the price increases on the "transition from [CenterPoint Energy's] computer system to Summit’s systems."

According to the lawsuit, Summit Utilities also attributed the price hike to an overall increase in gas cost which has trickled down to the customers.

After the announcement of the lawsuit, Summit Utilities put out the following statement: