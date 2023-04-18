Summit Utilities to resume disconnects in July

After months of stopping disconnects due to billing issues, Summit Utilities will start charging late fees and disconnecting customers who do not pay their bills.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Summit Utilities will soon begin disconnecting service for customers who do not pay their bills.

This comes months after the company stopped because of issues with billing that are now being investigated.

Starting in July, the company will resume normal collection operations, including charging late fees and disconnecting customers who do not pay the bill.

The company stopped last fall as it transitioned from Centerpoint to what we now know as Summit Utilities.

Then, customers started receiving extremely high bills for their natural gas consumption.

"As we implemented, we knew there might be some hiccups. We did have one hiccup and we fixed it," said Brian Bowen Senior Director of External Affairs for Summit Utilities.

The company is offering assistance to those who are still struggling to pay their bills. This includes payment programs and the option to average your bills during high-usage periods.

Summit has also reported that the cost of natural gas has gone down which means your bills will too.

"It went from a $1.22 per CCF down to about $0.69 per CCF, so our customers should see pretty significant reductions on their monthly bills in the upcoming months," said Bowen.

The Arkansas Public Service Commission continues investigating Summit for its purchasing of natural gas and billing practices.