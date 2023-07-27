Summit Utilities plans to resume normal collections in September

Regular collections for Summit Utility customers will start back up on September 15.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you're a Summit Utilities customer, there's a new date to pay attention to. The company announced they're set to start normal collections on Sept. 15.

That includes charging late fees and disconnecting customers who don't pay their bills.

Some customers, including Trisha Billings, have seen high bills over the past year. She's used Summit at her Little Rock home for about five years.

"It started out very regular and consistent," Billings said. "Our bills stayed in the same range."

That changed in the winter of 2022. Her normal bill was under a hundred dollars usually, but not anymore.

"There was an ice storm, and it spiked to over $1,000," Billings said.

Multiple customers have contacted us and Summit with concerns over those bills. We went to Summit to see if there was help.

"Unfortunately, last year we did see a very high cost of gas," Summit Senior Communications Specialist Stephanie Sharp said

Sharp said there could be many reasons why bills are high, from the price of gas to how much is used. She pointed to the results of a recent ruling by the Arkansas Public Service Commission, which said Summit was "just and reasonable" in their pricing and that gas prices did jump between 2021 and 2022.

Sharp said there's help for people, like Billings, with high bills.

"We can get you on a payment plan," Sharp said. "We can offer an up to 18-month payment plan for customers with a past due balance."

Sharp said with just a few weeks until collections start back up, they want to help if they can.

"Any customers, please call our customer service representative number," Sharp said. "We want to be here to help... that's our main priority."