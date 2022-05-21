Four seniors from the 1956 Springdale High School Class missed their graduation to enter the armed forces.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale School District added 4 honorary graduates to the 2022 graduating class.

The 4 “super seniors” missed their own graduation in 1956 by joining the armed forces. Air Force Veteran Carl Stults, Army vet Bobby Burke, Air Force vet Charles Leroy Moon and Air Force vet Bob Self, joined the 484 graduating seniors from Springdale High School.

“I took a GED test when I went into the Air Force and at the time, Springdale didn't recognize the GED test,” said Self. “I got a diploma from Little Rock central.”

Self expressed his gratitude for his time in the service, traveling to Hong Kong and the Philippines.

“I don't want people telling me what to do and I'm like okay, I joined the Air Force,” said Self about his thoughts before joining the Air Force. “But about two days after I got there, they were really telling me what to do”

Springdale educators say they found out about the 4 seniors missing their graduations while meeting them at the Wagon Wheel Café in Springdale.

“These guys that whole class they meet I think once a month for lunch,” said Jason Jones. “They are true Springdale Bulldogs, they are all about Springdale.”

The Springdale School District Administration explained that the addition of the “super seniors” was a surprise for students. During the ceremony, educators listed the many accomplishments the 4 had completed such as owning successful businesses, working in the poultry industry, and even raising racehorses. Educators hoped to honor the 4 seniors but also use the moment to learn.

“They're gonna learn honor, they're gonna learn respect, it's just gonna be a special moment for them,” said Jones about the 2022 graduating class.

