Supply chain impacting small Arkansas charities and organizations

"It makes me nervous, it makes me concerned. We're having problems getting toys, food and of course, financial donations," said Fred Tokes with Watershed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — With Christmas just a few weeks ago, some small charitable organizations are scrambling to get supplies for families and individuals in need. This comes as supply chain issues continue to have an impact across the country.

Over at the Watershed Human Community Development Agency, their pantry looks less full than what they're used to.

The organization helps those in need all year round with food, supplies, paying bills and offering jobs.

"It makes me nervous, it makes me concerned. We're having problems getting toys, food and of course, financial donations," said Fred Tokes with Watershed.

He says the organization helps plenty of Arkansans with their basic needs, but now they're seeing a big need for support.

"I would say we helped close to 22 to 23 hundred people back before the pandemic hit. I have no idea how many people we'll see this year," said Hokes.

Major Bill Mockabee with the Salvation Army says initially they were worried about supply chain challenges affecting those they help too.

"We were very concerned when we started hearing the stories that there may be an issue with supplies to be able to purchase toys for kids, as well as food and other things like that to help people remain sustainable," said Mockabee.

It's an issue that he says they're not too worried about now.

"However, we've not been impacted by that at all here in central Arkansas. Those toys and those clothes are coming in and food has not been an issue. At least getting the food," said Mockabee.

Supply chain issues are being felt across the country.

They're affecting smaller charities like Watershed.

Mockabee adds that larger organizations like the Salvation Army are fortunate they aren't feeling the same effects.

Hokes says if he can help at least one person this holiday season, then they're making a difference.

"We do a good job of soliciting and we do a good job at that while we speak," said Hokes.

He says the food bank is a big source of help, since they're focusing their resources now on food ahead of the holidays.

Even though much of the concern is for the holidays, Tokes reminds us that he still has to feed people after.