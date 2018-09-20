LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) -- As organizers of "Little Rock, Big Choice," a mayoral forum, work to prepare for the event, we want to hear from you.

We've comprised a short survey, giving Little Rock citizens a chance to anonymously ask questions and share topics of interest for this year's mayoral candidates.

The event is set for Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. at the Stella Boyle Auditorium on the campus of UA-Little Rock. It will air on THV11, thv11.com, and on Facebook Live. The public is also invited to come.

If you cannot see the survey below, please click here. Hit "Next" below the "Little Rock, Big Choice" graphic to begin the survey.

