The victims and survivors of the shooting spree in Memphis

Family, friends, and Memphis are grieving and sending prayers to those affected by the tragedy. We will continue to update this list as their names are confirmed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South is grieving with the family and friends of the victims and survivors of Wednesday’s shooting spree in Memphis.

Here’s a look at the survivors and victims of the tragedy. Four people were killed and three injured.

Dewayne Tunstall

A police affidavit confirmed the first victim who was shot just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning as Dewayne Tunstall.

Police said responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Lyndale Avenue in North Memphis. and found the 24-year-old man dead. Five other people were present at the time of the shooting, but they were not injured, MPD said.

Rodolfo Berger

Family for Rodolfo Berger confirmed on Facebook that he was the man shot about 6 p.m. at the AutoZone store in the 4000 block of Jackson Avenue in North Memphis. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where family said he underwent surgery and is “under extreme care.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family HERE.

Corteria Wright

Family members confirmed 17-year-old Corteria Wright was on of those killed in the spree.

Corteria, known to her family as Baybay, turned 17 on August 25th.

Her father, Corterian Wright, barely able to speak, took to social media, saying “Please ya'll. Stop the violence. Please, man. I'm begging you. My baby just turned 17… We've got to get rid of these guns, these unnecessary guns. We have to get rid of all this unnecessary violence."

Her father set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses HERE.

Allison Parker

Allison Parker’s employer and West Memphis Police confirmed she was the woman who was shot and killed just before 7:30 p.m. along Poplar Avenue and Evergreen in Midtown Memphis. Memphis Police said the suspect carjacked Parker and shot her several times, taking her gray SUV.

In a post on Facebook, the Family Practice Center of West Memphis said, “Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker. She was a victim of the tragic violence in Memphis yesterday. Please pray for her family and our entire office staff as we try to process this senseless loss. - Dr. Pierce”

West Memphis will hold a citywide prayer at 5:30 p.m. at West Memphis City Hall to remember Parker and all those affected by the shootings.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help her three children, who also lost their father two years ago, HERE.

