LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police announced that they have issued an arrest warrant for Jalisa Jenkins for murdering 23-year-old Jameika Lewis and her 2-year-old son Ja'Shun on December 27, 2018.

When police arrived at around 7:30 a.m., the bodies were found in a parking lot on Par Drive in Little Rock.

Police also located a female infant in a vehicle near where the victims were found, and she was taken to a local hospital for a welfare check at the time.

Police say Jenkins was served with warrants for capital murder and murder in the first degree by the US Marshals Service on April 14, 2020, almost a year and a half after the deaths.

Little Rock police reported that there was up to a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.

No other information has been released on the arrest of Jenkins.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.