Police: One suspect hit by car after shooting on Geyer Springs Road, one suspect arrested

One person has been arrested and another person is dead after an early morning shooting on Geyer Springs Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person has been arrested and another person is dead after a shooting occurred on Geyer Springs Road in the early morning hours of June 19.

According to reports, one suspect was arrested after a shooting on Geyer Springs Road. Police confirmed that a gun was fired but no one was shot.

A second suspect ran off on foot, crossed the westbound lanes on I-30, and state police went after him.

An officer with the Little Rock Police Department stated that the second suspect was struck by a vehicle driving in the middle lane of the interstate. He later died.