Police: One suspect hit by car after shooting on Geyer Springs Road, one suspect arrested

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person has been arrested and another person is dead after a shooting occurred on Geyer Springs Road in the early morning hours of June 19.
According to reports, one suspect was arrested after a shooting on Geyer Springs Road. Police confirmed that a gun was fired but no one was shot.
A second suspect ran off on foot, crossed the westbound lanes on I-30, and state police went after him.
An officer with the Little Rock Police Department stated that the second suspect was struck by a vehicle driving in the middle lane of the interstate. He later died.
Police have not released the name of the deceased at this time.