Springdale SWEPCO customers to expect three-hour power outage

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) is making Springdale customers aware of a planned power outage on Wednesday, June 1.
On Wednesday, customers in the 600-900 blocks of the East Emma Avenue service area can expect a three-hour power outage starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 11:30 a.m.
SWEPCO says the outage is necessary to relocate electrical utilities for a City of Springdale - Mayor's Office Road Improvement Project.
