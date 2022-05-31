Springdale SWEPCO customers to expect three-hour power outage

On Wednesday, June 1, SWEPCO has a three-hour power outage planned from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m for the Springdale service area.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) is making Springdale customers aware of a planned power outage on Wednesday, June 1.

On Wednesday, customers in the 600-900 blocks of the East Emma Avenue service area can expect a three-hour power outage starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 11:30 a.m.

SWEPCO says the outage is necessary to relocate electrical utilities for a City of Springdale - Mayor's Office Road Improvement Project.

