SWEPCO rates to increase in October

SWEPCO says customers can expect an increase in their energy bill of up to $12.05 more a month.

ARKANSAS, USA — SWEPCO customers could be facing a higher energy bill this October.

SWEPCO filed an adjustment to the Energy Cost Recovery (ECR) rate with the Arkansas Public Service Commission on Sept. 21.

This means customers can expect an increase in their energy bill of up to $12.05 more a month.

According to SWEPCO, energy costs will go up for businesses depending on their rate class and usage characteristics.

Malcolm Smoak, SWEPCO president, and COO announced that they are continuing their commitment to helping reduce their reliance on purchasing fuel and adding more renewable energy.

“While we cannot prevent increases in fuel costs, we are continuing our commitment to adding renewable energy to help reduce our reliance on purchasing fuel to generate electricity,” said Smoak. “As we increase our generation mix to include more wind and solar energy, we can help offset the cost to purchase fuel and ultimately provide savings to our customers.”

