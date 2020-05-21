DARDANELLE, Ark. — According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, swimming areas at Piney Bay and Shoal Bay located on Lake Dardanelle are closed until further notice.

The temporary closure is put into place after high levels of E. Coli were found during the routine testing conducted by the Arkansas Department of Health.

The Corps has posted signs indicating high bacteria levels at these locations. Swimming is not recommended in areas with high bacteria levels.

Testing will continue on a daily basis, and the swim beaches will be reopened as soon as test results indicate it is safe to do so.

Corps employees are working to determine the source of the higher levels, but believe the high amount of rainfall this spring is a contributing factor.

For more information, please contact the Russellville Site Office at 501-340-1762. Recreation information can be found here, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace, and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/usacelittlerock.

