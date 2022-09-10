Famous "Tales of the Crypt" October tradition returns to Mount Holly Cemetery

The annual ‘Tales of the Crypt’ was postponed the last two years because of the pandemic but has been an October tradition at the Mount Holly Cemetery since 1995.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's been two long years since Arkansans have come back from beyond the grave at Mount Holly Cemetery.

'Tales of the Crypt' traditionally takes place on the second Sunday of each October since 1995. This year it finally returned after being postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Judy Goss, a board member of the cemetery explained that she has been part of this tradition since it first began.

“There were 12 characters, people buried here at Mount Holly, research them, and then in the fall, we presented it and it was a tour at night,” said Goss.



Goss has witnessed firsthand how popular the tradition of being able to share stories of past Arkansans with the present has become.

"We thought maybe 400 people, and we have 400 programs printed, and 1000 people came, we saw the lines all up, you know," Goss added.

Decades later, Goss has had the opportunity to see new faces become part of this tradition.

Some participants like Dayna Torres have been waiting for the opportunity to participate.

“We were gonna do it our sophomore year, but you know due to COVID we couldn’t but it's awesome we still get the opportunity even if it’s our last year to be able to perform," said Torres.



This was the first year that the event switched from taking place at night to being held during the day.