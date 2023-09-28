Win a trip to Greece from Taziki's in celebration of 15 years in Arkansas

Want to win an eight-day round-trip to Athens and Santorini in Greece? Two lucky Arkansans have the chance to go on the trip of a lifetime courtesy of Taziki's.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe celebrated its 15th anniversary in Arkansas on September 25, and to celebrate the milestone, the Keet family will be giving away a trip of a lifetime to two lucky winners.

Arkansas residents over the age of 18 can now enter to win an 8-day, 7-night round-trip to Athens and Santorini in Greece courtesy of Taziki's.

To enter, you must be following their Instagram account @jtjrestaurants and fill out the form in the link in their bio. The contest will end on Friday, December 1, and the winner will be announced on December 4.

"This trip giveaway to Greece is our way of saying thank you to everyone who has been a part of our journey. We couldn't have achieved this milestone without the dedicated efforts of our amazing staff, who embody the spirit of Taziki's and make our guests feel at home every day," said Jake Keet, COO of JTJ Restaurants, LLC.

The Keet family formed formed JTJ Restaurants, LLC, and opened their first Taziki's location in Little Rock in 2008.

"As a family-owned enterprise, the biggest privilege in my professional career is working alongside my wife, sons, and daughters-in-law daily," said Jim Keet, JTJ Restaurants, LLC Chairman. "Arkansas proves that there's no place like home, and we couldn't have made it without our guests, staff, and suppliers who have supported our growth over the last fifteen years."

Since then, they've opened several restaurants spanning from Arkansas to , Oklahoma, including local favorites such as Petit & Keet, Cypress Social, and more.