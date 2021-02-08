All eastbound lanes reopened to traffic Saturday night at 10:00 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Hernando de Soto Bridge has fully reopened to traffic, ahead of schedule.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said it would open all westbound lanes by 3:00 p.m. Well, traffic began moving even earlier with the westbound lanes being opened just before 1:15 p.m.

All westbound lanes are OPEN on the I-40 Hernando DeSoto bridge! #Memphis pic.twitter.com/MOeNyG9TaI — Nichole Lawrence (@NicLawrenceTDOT) August 2, 2021

TDOT said ramps previously closed along I-40 westbound will be reopening, but, the ramp from Metal Museum Drive to I-55 south will remain closed.

The right lane from Riverside Drive to I-55 south will also remain closed.

All other ramps around the I-55 and Crump interchange will reopen.

TDOT and ArDOT urge motorists to pay attention to the interstate DMS, portable message boards, and SmartWay for specific traffic information.