SEATTLE, Wash. (KTHV) -- Team Arkansas is representing the Natural State well at the Special Olympics 2018 USA Games.

The team has brought home 36 gold medals, 20 silver and 31 bronze thus far. Team Arkansas is comprised of 72 athletes, 23 Unified Partners and 30 coaches competing in a variety of sports, including swimming, flag football and soccer.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics, which was created to showcase athletes with intellectual disabilities.

More than 4,000 athletes and coaches as well as 10,000 volunteers have gathered in Seattle for this year's games.

Friday will feature a full day of competition, including power lifting, tennis and volleyball, with closing ceremonies taking place in the evening at Lake Union Park.

