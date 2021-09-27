Missouri teen dies after falling 20 feet at Buffalo National River

The teen reportedly lost their footing and fell approximately 20 feet, sustaining traumatic head and spinal injuries.

PONCA, Ark. — According to the National Park Service, a teenage boy from Missouri died after falling near the Lost Valley Trail at Buffalo National River on Saturday 25, 2021.

The release says the Newton County Sheriff's Office dispatch was notified of a fallen hiker around 1 p.m. on September 25.

The 16-year-old was reportedly hiking with a large church group when he left the trail near Eden Falls Cave and began climbing the steep hillside near the cave's entrance.

The teen reportedly lost their footing and fell approximately 20 feet, sustaining traumatic head and spinal injuries.

Despite lifesaving measures taken by witnesses and emergency personnel, the teen was unresponsive when park rangers and paramedics arrived.

“The park staff and I extend our deepest condolences to this young man’s family and friends,” said park superintendent Mark Foust. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved and to the communities effected by such a tragedy. We are thankful for those who assisted during the incident, including the first responders, North Arkansas Regional Medical Center ambulance staff, Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Ponca Volunteer Fire Department, Harrison Fire Department, Mennonite Disaster Service, and the BUFFSAR volunteers.”