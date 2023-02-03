Temporary lockdown at Hall Magnet School after ‘large fight’

According to a spokesperson with the Little Rock School District, Hall High School was placed on a temporary lockdown after a large fight broke out between students.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This afternoon, parents of students at Hall STEAM Magnet High School were told that the school had been placed on lockdown after police responded to reports of a "large fight" between multiple students.

The Little Rock Police Department received a call regarding an incident of "battery" at the school.

A spokesperson with the Little Rock School District released the following statement: