Temporary lockdown at Hall Magnet School after ‘large fight’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This afternoon, parents of students at Hall STEAM Magnet High School were told that the school had been placed on lockdown after police responded to reports of a "large fight" between multiple students.
The Little Rock Police Department received a call regarding an incident of "battery" at the school.
A spokesperson with the Little Rock School District released the following statement:
“Large fight between several students. LRSD safety & security as well as several police units responded to break up the fight and disperse crowds of onlookers. [The] school went into temporary lockdown. Students involved will be disciplined according to the handbook and the law. “