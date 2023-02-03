Temporary restraining order filed against Summit Utilities

If permitted, the restraining order would give Summit Utility customers a pause on their monthly natural gas bill until both parties appear in court.

A temporary restraining order was filed against Summit Utilities on Friday.

The action, which was filed by two Arkansans on behalf of themselves and other customers, states that a temporary until customers and Summit Utilities are able to meet in court.

If the restraining order is allowed, then customers would be permitted to forego their monthly gas bills without losing their natural gas service.

The restraining order points to three key factors as to why a hold on payment should happen:

Price gouging: Overcharging customers with "excessive" monthly bills that have ranged between "two to ten times" the amount of previous monthly payments.

Services both online and on-phone are "inadequate." Customers state line wait times and "poor online service." Poor payment accounting: Lack of records when it comes to payments through autopay or direct payment.

"The problem seems to stem from the transition and integrationof Summit’s billing and metering systems and processes with the previous provider CenterPoint Energy," it was said in the temporary restraining order.

This temporary restraining order comes after Summit Utilities received a class action lawsuit due to accusations of "price-gouging" and "substantially over-billing" customers.

The action states that customers are facing a looming payment of their gas bill on March 13 with "no assurance that [the] sums of money will be refunded or credited in some way once it is determined the demanded monthly billing amounts by Summit were grossly excessive."