MURFREESBORO, Ark. — A Texas-native is the latest person to find a diamond at Arkansas's Crater of Diamonds State Park.

On Friday, August 16, 27-year-old Miranda Hollingshead of Bogata, Texas said she was going to just pick up a transmission that day, "but my siblings were in town and wanted to do something fun together."

When she realized the diamond park was only a couple hours away, the family decided to make the trip.

She searched for about an hour before finding a 3.72-carat yellow diamond. She found it near the northeast side of the park.

"I was sitting in the shade, watching a YouTube video on how to find diamonds," Hollingshead explained. "I looked over at my kid for a second and when I looked down I saw it mixed in with other rocks."

Her diamond is the largest registered at the park since March 2017, when an Arkansan found a 7.44-carat brown gem.

Arkansas State Parks

She and her son decided to name the diamond Caro Avenger.

"He chose the name Caro, and I am a fan of superheroes, so it seemed like a good fit," she said.

