The Hall to donate funds from benefit concert to Arkansas tornado recovery fund

Arkansas continues to rally behind those impacted by the storms, and now The Hall is hosting a benefit concert where they'll donate 100% of the proceeds.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the last week and a half, our state has rallied together to help those that were impacted by the tornado— now our community is helping one another through a benefit concert.

On Wednesday night, The Hall in downtown Little Rock hosted a concert with six artists and all the proceeds go to help those impacted by the tornado.

"It's been a whirlwind of people coming and wanting to contribute to this," Ryan Henry with The Hall said.

He explained how the community immediately started showing their support when the last-minute show was announced.

"This kind of spawned as a Saturday morning, text and email chain a bunch of people were like, what can we do to help? How can we get people involved. And as word has gotten around as more people have gotten contacted, artists have come and donated time," Henry explained. "I mean, the response from everybody, as far as sponsors, and artists, and everybody who wants to be involved has been incredible."

Some who couldn't make it to perform have still been supporting the cause.

"There were even some artists who I'm not going to put on the spot who are not going to be here tonight, but who worked donating money and who are helping with us behind the scenes," he said.

Country artist, Matt Stell was one of the singers to take the stage.

"I get to get on stage with some of my some of my favorites in music and especially favorites from Arkansas and you get to be part of part of having fun for good cause," Matt Stell said.

The Arkansas native said he's excited to be a part of the show and give back to his community.

"Arkansas comes together for Arkansas good times and bad," Stell said.