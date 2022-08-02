The history of Lindsey's BBQ and Hospitality House in Arkansas

Lindsey's BBQ opened in 1956 and eventually expanded the business with the addition of the hospitality house.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One North Little Rock restaurant is steeped in Black history and carries on the legacy 65 years later.

Lindsey's BBQ opened in 1956 and eventually expanded the business with the addition of the hospitality house.

Bishop Lindsey has been a staple in North Little Rock since the 1930s, eventually becoming the first African American to serve on the North Little Rock City Council, Chamber of Commerce, and the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Club.

Lindsey said his success with the restaurant boiled down to one simple truth.

"Fix the food just like you're going to eat it yourself, don't give anybody anything you wouldn't eat."

The original Lindsey's BBQ was destroyed by a fire in 2007.

The restaurant then moved up the block on Curtis Sykes Drive, where they still operate today.

Lindsey's son, Donnie, and his wife Eleanor have followed in Bishop's footsteps and are currently running Lindsey's Hospitality House to carry on the tradition.