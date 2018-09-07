LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) -- IV drip therapy is the latest health craze catching on across the country and now it's right here in Arkansas.

“When you come in we do a medical history check and we decide what kind of therapy we're going to do today and what your goals are,” said Lindsey Gillum, a nurse practitioner at Revive Lifestyle Medicine.

Gillum said your life goals decide the nutrients that go into your IV bag, whether it's Vitamin C for a cold or B12 for energy.

“When we start we access your vein and hook up the IV therapy and it goes in your body over thirty minutes to a little over an hour,” she said.

She said with IV therapy, the nutrients bypass your gut and 100 percent of them go into your system.

“I would say one of the most popular one's is the general wellness booster where we use vitamin B, taurine, glycine,” she said.

Gillum said the popularity of the new therapy grows everyday

“We see patients on a daily basis to get Iv therapy,” she said.

Jessica Irgens, Registered Dietitian with Own Nutrition, said she would not recommend IV Drip therapy unless recommended by a physician. Without knowing specific dosage and what the drip would include, she said it's hard to determine safety, and that there is a potential risk of toxicity in mega doses.

Irgens also warns do not replace a healthy diet with IV drip therapy.

Gillum said she highly recommends this therapy for the right reasons.

“For the occasional IV fluid boost it's a very healthy and safe thing to do,” she said.

Gillum said medical history is also very important because there are conditions out there that do not need this type of therapy.

A typical drip can cost anywhere from $89-$130, the higher the dosage, the higher the price.

