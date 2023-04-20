University of Arkansas Chancellor Robinson speaks on his plans going forward

Dr. Charles Robinson was formally invested— a traditional academic ceremony during the first year of a university chancellor's tenure.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Dr. Charles Robinson made history by becoming the first Black chancellor at the University of Arkansas. At this event, Dr. Robinson provided details about his "150-forward" strategic planning process for the university.

"There are no words that are adequate, but I am grateful and thankful for your support, and I promise you that you will always, every day get the very best of me," Robinson said.

As he steps into this role, Dr. Robinson says he has a strategic plan with three phases in progress that advance from designing and setting priority areas, to creating goals and objectives.

"Student success [is vital] as always. We want to produce better outcomes [for students] and prepare them better for the workforce. Then of course research expansion, and commercialization [are vital] so we can connect better to industry and help communities through our applied research," Dr. Robinson explained.

By May 1 (phase three) the chancellor says he hopes to begin developing strategies in place.

"We'll get to a point where we'll be able to layout something for the campus that reflects what we're trying to accomplish in the next 5 - 10 years," said Dr. Robinson.

The University of Arkansas is a land grant university, which means it was created to serve the people of the state— Dr. Robinson's mission is to create opportunities for every citizen in the state of Arkansas.

"We have to continue to work on controlling costs, creating scholarships so that more students, and particularly Arkansas students can have discounts that make this opportunity less of a barrier for them," Robinson said.

For more information on the University of Arkansas' strategic plan click here for details.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device