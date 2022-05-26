High Point student, double-amputee shares how she turned tragedy into triumph

Severely burned in a house fire when she was 12 days old, a High Point scholar-athlete is thankful for a fresh start, friends, and a scholarship to App State

HIGH POINT, N.C. — As the class of 2022 prepares to graduate high school, we’re shining a spotlight on seniors who are excelling in academics, athletics, and life.

Eighteen-year-old Vilayvanh Phanhvanh is undoubtedly one of those students. Her uncle brought her to North Carolina from Laos when she was 4 years old but the tragedy in her life started much earlier.

“When I was 12 days old, I was burned in a house fire,” she said. “No one expected me to survive!”

Severely burned on her body and face, doctors amputated both of her arms from the elbow down.

“People were shocked that I survived and that’s how I got the nickname Boun,” she said. Boun means miracle or happiness in Lao.

Boun survived the fire but could not escape the torment she faced in her home country.

"People my age would run away and call me a monster and all kinds of names but here it is different!”

In High Point, Boun has a better life and friends.

"They don’t call me names. They accept me for who I am and I feel more supported and loved here than I did back home," Boun said.

In North Carolina, Boun thrived in academics and in sports.

“I did pretty well, I think! I tried my very best considering I didn’t get an education until late then out of nowhere, I was in high school!”

Boun took AP classes and graduated from High Point Central through Guilford County Schools' Career and College Promise Program. The program provides dual enrollment opportunities for Boun at the high school and GTCC.

She finished with a 4.0 GPA earning her a scholarship to Appalachian State in the fall. None of that would have been possible in Laos.

“I still would feel like a misfit. I wouldn’t get any education because I was denied an education because of how I looked so I wouldn’t be graduating high school or going to college like I am now,” said Boun.

Boun learned how to care for herself at a very young age. She started using her hands as her feet to pick up a fork when she was two years old.

“I use my feet to write, type, brush my teeth, do my hair, and dress with my two feet," said Boun.

Just as Boun taught herself how to eat and comb her hair, soccer came naturally. The right mid-fielder kicked past the doubt and scored an even higher goal.

“I always had people tell me not to do a sport because of my disability. Soccer turned me into a leader. It made me more outspoken and able to stand up for myself because that’s what you do on the field. When the other team does you wrong, you have to call it out to the ref,” said Boun.

Now she's calling into focus her story! She wants the world to know, especially other young amputees, yes, you can!

“Your disability does not define you at all, if you ever feel like giving up, please don’t! Just keep trying!