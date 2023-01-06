Third infant found safe in Benton baby box

According to Safe Haven Baby Box, this is a record number of babies surrendered at one baby box location.

BENTON, Ark. — On Tuesday, Benton officials reported that a third baby was dropped off at the Safe Haven Baby Box near Fire Station 3.

"Within a minute, the personnel at station number 3 were with that baby and had him in their arms," Benton Fire Cheif Russell Evans said.

Less than a week old, the baby boy was dropped off around 5:30 p.m. and is now getting checked up at a hospital before officials find him a home.

"We don't know who came here," Safe Haven Baby Box CEO Monica Kelsey said. "We don't know who this parent was, but we want her to understand how thankful we are that she kept this child safe."

Safe Haven said the three drop-offs at Fire Station 3 in Benton is an Arkansas record and ties a fire station in Indiana for the most nationally.

Less than a month ago, a mother traveled from out of state to make a drop-off at the Fire Station 3 box because her state didn't offer anonymous and safe surrender options.

The organization has had a record 10 surrenders this year, with five babies surrendered to boxes in Arkansas— three in Benton, one in Conway and one in Maumelle.

The Arkansas Department of Health Emergency Medical Services has donated to help the fire stations be more equipped for the babies that come through the boxes.