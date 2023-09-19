Third suspect arrested in Pine Bluff shooting that killed one, left one injured

A third suspect has now been taken into custody by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office for his connection in the East Lake Drive shooting death of a 16-year-old.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A third suspect has now been taken into custody by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office while at a Watson Chapel High School football game for his connection in the East Lake Drive death of 16-year-old Damien Pierson and the shooting of 17-year-old Archillias Glover.

According to reports, the incident happened during the early morning hours of July 15.

Officers arrived at a home after reports of gunshots in the area and found an unresponsive male suffering from a gunshot wound, later identified as Pierson, lying on the ground.

Shortly after locating Pierson, police found another male shooting victim on the next street over. He was later identified as Archillias Glover and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police previously made two arrests in connection to this shooting. 17-year-old Morgan Leon turned herself in to police and was arrested for capital murder and charged as an adult in connection to the murder of Pierson.

17-year-old Cylon Bead also turned himself in to police and was arrested for capital murder and two counts of first-degree battery in connection with the murder of Pierson, and the shooting of Glover, on East Lake Drive.

A few months later, on September 15, police arrested 17-year-old Ta’Couri McKinzie on charges of capital murder, one count of first-degree battery, one count of being a minor in possession of a firearm, and one count of engaging in violent criminal group activity.