Thousands in attendance as Harvest Fest returns for first time since pandemic

Thousands flocked to the Hillcrest neighborhood in Little Rock for the return of Harvest Fest Saturday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you looked at Kavanaugh Blvd this time last year, it would look like a ghost town compared to Saturday.

"Disappointing, if there was one word for last year," Steve Shuler, Harvest Fest chair said. "We all knew in March whenever everything started last year that we were going to have a tough time doing Harvest Fest."

In 2020, there was nothing. No food trucks, no crowds, no festival.

"So we made the call back then, we didn't get a lot of pushback about that. I think everybody understood it wasn't safe at the time," Shuler said.

2021 is a different story. Thousands flocked to the Hillcrest neighborhood in Little Rock for the return of Harvest Fest Saturday.

"You know, we got our booth set up over here. It's really good to see familiar faces that are out here every year," Brett Tucker, co-owner of Nativ said. "Relieved, relieved we're allowed to do it again.

Businesses like Tucker's struggled last year. Shuler said for many of the businesses participating in Harvest Fest, this singular event acts as one of the most profitable days of the year.

"Not having done it in a couple of years, there was a whole lot of, 'what did we used to do and how did we do all this,'" Tucker said. "I wasn't even sure how I was going to feel to be out here in a big crowd, and I haven't been out in a big crowd. So, it feels fine, I feel safe. Everything's good!"

Tucker's not alone – it is good to be back, whether you're a business or not.

"People are tired of it," David Peterson, President of The Ozark Society, said. "That's clear, and they want to get out and they want to get out into nature, that's what we're selling with The Ozark Society, but they also want to be with each other."

So while COVID-19 isn't over and this isn't a true normal, it's close.

"Even standing here with you, with thousands of people around, I'm not feeling nervous. I feel very comfortable," Tucker said. "That's as normal as I could ever ask for right now, so that's really a good feeling."

And for the businesses in attendance Saturday, Shuler said this is good to see.