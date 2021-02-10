Thousands in Little Rock gather for Main Street Food Truck Festival

"That's what its all about. All these people, all the support, all the hard work from everybody to pull this off and just let everybody have fun."

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The sound of generators and laughter filling the streets of downtown Little Rock can only mean one thing – the Main Street Food Truck Festival is back!

"Feel like we're back to normal, you know?" Walt Todd, co-owner of Count Porkula BBQ, said. "Last year was so trying, and to see people come together like this and look at it: it's wonderful!"

Todd has driven and cooked in their truck for over a decade now, and they've seen their fair share of hurdles.

But everything pales in comparison to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Hopefully a once in a generation or once in a lifetime event," he said. "We look at it that way, we attacked it that way, dealt with it that way."

The streets of Downtown Little Rock were bare last year – the festival was scaled down. But now people are back, including first time festival attendees like the Space Shuttle Café from Minute Man.

"Seems like everybody can finally just have a good time and be together, the vibe is amazing, it really is," Matt Smith, general manager of the shuttle, said.

With high turnout comes questions about safety – the CDC still recommends social distancing. So how do you stay safe with this many people?

Smith said the answer is simple.

"I think we're outdoors, that's why I feel comfortable with everyone being outdoors. A lot of people are masking up and I think outdoor events like this to, me, seems good," Smith said.

Another plus – more people, means more business.

Saturday morning's rain looked like it could slow things down, but it cleared just in time.

Maybe that's a coincidence – or a metaphor for the rebound this industry is seeing.

"Right, the clouds are parting, man!" Todd said. "We're getting back to normal and hopefully we can get there and everybody agrees on everything."

And even though it's hard to hear over the sound of all the food trucks, you don't need to hear to see the smiles on these owners faces.