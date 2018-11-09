The Arkansas Department of Health has reported three cases of West Nile Virus for 2018.

Health officials say most people are infected with the virus any time between June and September. West Nile Virus is transmitted to people through mosquitoes.

The best way to prevent infection is to avoid mosquito bites, according to officials.

In 2017, a total of 18 cases were reported in Arkansas, but in 2012 ADH reported that 64 were infected with the West Nile Virus.

We will continue to update this story with more information.

© 2018 KTHV