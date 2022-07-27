Three people were hospitalized after the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Grand Rapids, police say.

The suspect is still on the loose.

The shooting happened on Benjamin Street SE, south of Alexander Street SE around 7:28 p.m.

Police believe all are expected to survive.

When the shooting happened, there was a tee-ball game happening just down the street at Martin Luther King Park.

"Everything was good, and then all the sudden all the parents and adults just kind of froze," said Theresa Peterson, who was there watching her grandkids play, "because you can tell the difference between a gunshot and a firework, you know, it was just so loud and so close."

Peterson said the group of first through third graders didn't really understand what was going on, but wondered why their game got cut short.

"One little boy asked me why we are ending the game early, and I said there's just a lot of distraction, because I couldn't tell him there's a bunch of guns going off," Peterson said.

"At that point I wasn't even thinking about the game, I was just thinking that all the kids need to get off that field right now," she added.

But above all, Peterson said she thinks its so sad that we always have to be alert and aware of our surroundings, even at fun events like a tee-ball game.

"I keep my grandkids safe, and try to keep away from this," she said, "but I want them to live life too, and we're just playing ball and we had to end it because of a gun shooting, that's crazy."

"The violence really affecting everybody in Grand Rapids for sure. I just hope there's a way that somehow they can figure out how to stop it," Peterson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.





►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.