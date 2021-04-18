Van Buren Police responded to a 911 call of gunshots in the 2000 block of Williams Street this morning (April 18).

Van Buren Police responded to a 911 call of gunshots in the 2000 block of Williams Street this morning (April 18).

Investigators say when they arrived they found one woman dead, a child, and found a male with gunshot wounds.

Police say the male was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries. Neighbors say the woman was pregnant and recently had a baby shower. Neighbors who share a wall with the victims say a bullet hole went through their headboard while they were sleeping, and another went through their ceiling.

At this time police are not releasing many details on what happened but say they are trying to notify the family.

According to the police, there is no danger to the public at this time.

The Van Buren Police Department will be holding a press conference at 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 19, to discuss details about the shooting. You can watch the update live on the 5NEWS app, website and social media pages.