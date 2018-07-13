Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin came to prove his cooking prowess on THV11 This Morning. And he did not disappoint.

Laura Monteverdi made her mother's mac and cheese recipe. Mariel Ruiz made pizza mac and cheese. But it was Griffin who proved to be the mac king, as proclaimed by neutral judge Justin Dorsey.

Oh yeah, Amanda Jaeger made mac and cheese out of a box.

But Mariel made a beautiful, tasty dish. And Laura made a delicious Italian classic. So here are some recipes.

Cajun Crawfish Mac and Cheese

Ingredients:

2 cups milk

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground red pepper (cayenne)

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

10 oz. Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese (8 oz. Cracker Barrel Extra Sharp Cheddar and 2 oz. Kroger Private Selection Extra Sharp White Cheddar)

½ (16-oz.) package elbow macaroni, uncooked

½ lb. Crawfish tails

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°. Microwave milk at HIGH for 1 1/2 minutes. Melt butter in a large skillet or Dutch oven over medium-low heat; whisk in flour until smooth. Cook, whisking constantly, 1 minute.

Gradually whisk in warm milk, and cook, whisking constantly, 5 minutes or until thickened.

Whisk in salt, black pepper and red pepper, 1 cup shredded cheese, until smooth; stir in uncooked pasta. Stir in crawfish. Spoon pasta mixture into a lightly greased 2-qt. baking dish; top with remaining cheese. Bake at 350° for 35 minutes.

Laura's mother's mac

Ingredients

2 lbs. elbow macaroni

2 16 oz. bags shredded extra cheddar or sharp cheese

1/2 stick margarine or butter

2 tbs. flour

2 cups milk

Breadcrumbs

Dry mustard

Salt and pepper

Onion powder

Boil water for elbows in large pot melt. Cook al dente. Cube or use shredded extra sharp or sharp cheese.

Melt 1/2 stick butter or margarine in med/large saucepan

Add flour to melted butter and stir well, 1- 2 tablespoons little at a time (the object is kept smooth)

Add salt and pepper and keep stirring

Add mustard and onion powder to taste

Add milk bit by bit and keep stirring

Add cheese little by little and continue stirring.

You want a creamy and consistent texture.

Add macaroni to round or rectangular foil pan, add creamy cheese mixture

add bread crumbs and more cheese to top.

Bake for 20-30 minutes at 350 degrees.

