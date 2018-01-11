INGREDIENTS

3 c. kettle corn

2 c. pretzels

1 c. semisweet chocolate chips, melted

1 c. white chocolate chips, melted

1 small can of mixed nuts

1/2 c. candy corn (if Halloween season)

1/2 c. yellow, orange, and chocolate M&M's (or seasonal colors for the current holiday)

DIRECTIONS

On a parchment-lined baking sheet, place a single layer of kettle corn. Mix in pretzels, making sure you have a single layer.

Transfer melted chocolates to separate piping or Ziploc bags (with a corner snipped). Drizzle kettle corn, nuts, and pretzels with melted semisweet chocolate making sure to drizzle lines very close together (you want the majority of the mix to be covered in chocolate).

Top with candy corn and M&M's and drizzle with melted white chocolate. Freeze or refrigerate until chocolate is firm, 20 minutes.

Break into pieces and serve.

