Summer Panzanella Salad (Tuscan Bread Salad)
Ingredients
• 6 cups croutons made from leftover crusty French or garlic bread (I almost always use leftover garlic bread.)
• 4 cups coarsely chopped tomatoes (I use a combination of varieties.)
• 3 – 4 mini cucumbers (English variety)
• 2 bell peppers (whatever color)
• 1/2 of a large red onion
• 1 teaspoon kosher salt
• 20-30 basil leaves
• Optional: capers, zucchini, yellow squash, sliced olives,diced anchovy fillets, coarsely chopped Italian parsley
• Freshly shaved Parmesan, Parmigiano-Reggiano, or Ciliegine (cherry-sized mozzarella)
• 1 teaspoon minced garlic
• 1/2 – 1 teaspoon Dijon or stone-ground mustard
• 3 Tablespoons white wine or white balsamic vinegar (any good wine-based white vinegar)
• 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
• 1/2 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
Directions:
- If you are using leftover garlic bread, just cut it into 1-inch cubes. If you are using plain French bread, you will probably want to spread it with some roasted garlic or garlic bread spread. (We like garlic!). Spread the cubes out on shallow baking sheets and place in a 300-degree oven to toast. This will probably take 15-20 minutes. They should be very dry and crisp. This can easily be done ahead, even the day before or morning of. (I may them whenever I have leftover bread loaves and just keep them in the freezer.)
- Coarsely chop the vegetables into large chunks and place in a large bowl that can be sealed or covered. Shred the basil leaves and mix into the vegetables. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of the kosher salt and stir; set aside. Add in any optional ingredients you desire. This can be prepared ahead of time and placed in the refrigerator until about an hour before serving.
- For the vinaigrette: Whisk together the garlic, Dijon mustard, vinegar, olive oil, salt and black pepper.
About 1/2-1 hour before serving, add croutons to the vegetables and toss with the vinaigrette. Allow the flavors to mingle together at room temperature. Plate and garnish with cheese, if desired.